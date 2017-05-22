In the period 15 May 2017 to 19 May 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 9.0 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 38.3 million were bought back, equivalent to 12.8% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 20:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 15 May 2017 31.707 59,00 1.870.713 16 May 2017 29.268 58,83 1.721.836 17 May 2017 28.048 58,04 1.627.906 18 May 2017 36.585 56,92 2.082.418 19 May 2017 29.268 57,50 1.682.910 Accumulated during the period 154.876 58,02 8.985.784 Accumulated under the share 667.066 57,46 38.329.515 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,461,046 own shares, equivalent to 2.09% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





15 May 2017 16 May 2017 17 May 2017 18 May 2017 19 May 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 31.258 59,00 28.621 58,84 28.048 58,04 33.772 56,95 29.268 57,50 TRQX 341 59,00 116 58,50 0 174 56,50 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 531 58,50 0 2.612 56,53 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 108 59,00 0 0 27 56,50 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 31.707 59,00 29.268 58,83 28.048 58,04 36.585 56,92 29.268 57,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



15 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 59,00 ---------------------------------------------- 117 59,00 TRQX 20170515 12:03:45.598000 117 59,00 TRQX 20170515 12:03:45.598000 54 59,00 CHIX 20170515 12:03:45.599000 54 59,00 CHIX 20170515 12:03:45.599000 1.564 59,00 XCSE 20170515 13:29:13.317000 107 59,00 TRQX 20170515 16:09:28.694000 10.987 59,00 XCSE 20170515 16:40:03.443861 18.707 59,00 XCSE 20170515 16:47:20.631095



16 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 58,83 ---------------------------------------------- 531 58,50 BATE 20170516 9:15:52.801000 451 58,50 XCSE 20170516 9:15:53.652000 1.000 58,50 XCSE 20170516 9:15:53.747000 561 58,50 XCSE 20170516 9:15:53.993000 500 58,50 XCSE 20170516 9:15:54.318000 426 58,50 XCSE 20170516 9:15:54.488000 531 58,50 XCSE 20170516 9:15:54.526000 500 59,00 XCSE 20170516 16:10:35.394000 1.000 59,00 XCSE 20170516 16:10:35.394000 500 59,00 XCSE 20170516 16:10:35.394000 2.000 59,00 XCSE 20170516 16:10:56.988000 81 58,50 TRQX 20170516 16:12:05.116000 35 58,50 TRQX 20170516 16:26:57.143000 1.266 59,00 XCSE 20170516 16:36:32.191000 734 59,00 XCSE 20170516 16:36:32.191000 1.884 59,00 XCSE 20170516 16:39:58.816000 17.268 58,83 XCSE 20170516 16:42:58.824767



17 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 28.048 58,04 ---------------------------------------------- 125 58,00 XCSE 20170517 11:17:06.114000 1.416 58,00 XCSE 20170517 11:33:18.301000 459 58,00 XCSE 20170517 13:42:20.389000 2.000 58,25 XCSE 20170517 14:00:01.685828 1.541 58,00 XCSE 20170517 14:21:43.221000 1.541 58,00 XCSE 20170517 14:21:43.221000 771 58,00 XCSE 20170517 14:21:43.221000 3 58,00 XCSE 20170517 14:39:24.966000 100 58,00 XCSE 20170517 14:49:39.386000 129 58,00 XCSE 20170517 14:53:25.154000 17 58,00 XCSE 20170517 15:04:57.385000 359 58,00 XCSE 20170517 15:05:10.762000 39 58,00 XCSE 20170517 15:05:10.762000 1.073 58,00 XCSE 20170517 16:34:54.705000 1.927 58,00 XCSE 20170517 16:34:54.705000 16.548 58,04 XCSE 20170517 16:47:25.436971



18 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36.585 56,92 ---------------------------------------------- 4 58,00 BATE 20170518 10:16:14.830000 137 58,00 BATE 20170518 10:19:36.009000 126 58,00 BATE 20170518 11:07:16.324000 15 58,00 BATE 20170518 11:07:31.799000 141 58,00 BATE 20170518 11:07:33.363000 577 58,00 XCSE 20170518 11:07:33.383000 1.546 57,50 XCSE 20170518 11:30:52.037000 454 57,50 XCSE 20170518 11:30:54.959000 333 57,00 XCSE 20170518 11:32:54.654000 1.213 57,00 XCSE 20170518 11:32:54.855000 428 57,00 XCSE 20170518 11:32:55.092000 26 57,00 XCSE 20170518 11:32:55.254000 774 56,50 XCSE 20170518 11:35:54.133000 226 56,50 XCSE 20170518 11:35:56.380000 41 56,00 BATE 20170518 11:37:49.465000 241 56,00 BATE 20170518 11:38:18.443000 827 56,50 BATE 20170518 11:44:58.426000 204 56,50 XCSE 20170518 11:44:58.428000 125 56,50 XCSE 20170518 11:44:58.428000 180 56,50 XCSE 20170518 11:44:58.428000 93 56,50 BATE 20170518 11:47:03.871000 478 56,50 XCSE 20170518 11:57:37.820000 93 56,50 XCSE 20170518 11:59:38.721000 282 56,00 BATE 20170518 12:09:26.684000 141 56,00 BATE 20170518 12:09:26.684000 282 56,00 BATE 20170518 12:43:24.865000 141 56,00 BATE 20170518 12:43:24.865000 58 56,50 TRQX 20170518 13:55:42.664000 141 56,50 BATE 20170518 13:55:42.664000 27 56,50 CHIX 20170518 13:55:42.664000 408 56,50 XCSE 20170518 13:55:42.670000 58 56,50 TRQX 20170518 14:10:34.942000 250 56,50 XCSE 20170518 14:22:33.546000 58 56,50 XCSE 20170518 14:29:11.653000 58 56,50 TRQX 20170518 16:10:39.715000 1.324 57,00 XCSE 20170518 16:34:37.600000 3.490 57,00 XCSE 20170518 16:34:37.600000 21.585 56,92 XCSE 20170518 16:48:59.837916



19 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,50 ---------------------------------------------- 12.000 57,50 XCSE 20170519 13:49:51.119720 17.268 57,50 XCSE 20170519 16:30:41.858415



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632518