Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems/Devices Market Analysis By Product, By Type, By End Use And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems/Devices Market Analysis By Product, By Type (Portable Devices, Standalone Devices), By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global EEG devices/systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.40 billion by 2025

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, sleeping disorders, brain tumor, Parkinson's disease, and stroke is a major factor anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. According to WHO, over 50 million people are affected by epilepsy; and more than 35.6 million people worldwide are suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Thus, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders leads to rising demand for EEG systems and equipment.

In addition, growing awareness about neurological diseases in developed and developing regions is expected to boost the market. Increasing funding for neuroscience R&D by governments is another main factor contributing to the market growth. For instance, in June 2014, the U.S. Department of Defense granted USD 400,000 to University of Texas at San Antonio for the purchase of two EEG systems intended for advance research on brain-machine interaction. Also, technological advancement in these systems propels its adoption for detection of abnormalities associated with electrical activity of the brain. Thus, government initiatives and technological advancement are expected to drive the growth of the sector in the near future.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

The 32-channel EEG segment was the highest revenue generating segment of the market in 2015. The technological advancement in 32-channel EEG products propels the segment growth

In 2015, the standalone devices segment was the highest revenue grossing segment of the market due to its high application in hospitals and diagnostics centers

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2015, owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from neurological disorders.



The rising geriatric population is another major factor responsible for the growth of the hospitals segment during study period North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the EEG devices market in the year 2015.



accounted for the largest revenue share of the EEG devices market in the year 2015. The availability of insurance coverage for brain monitoring and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive demand for EEG products in the region during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 EEG Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Increasing incidence of neurological disorders

3.2.2 Rising investment in R&D

3.2.3 Technological advancement

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Limitations of EEG devices

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by product

3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by type

3.4.3 Key opportunities prioritized, by end-use

3.5 EEG Devices - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 EEG Devices Market: Market Position Analysis, 2015



4 EEG Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 EEG Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 8-channel EEG

4.3 21-channel EEG

4.4 25 channel EEG

4.5 32-channel EEG

4.6 40-channel EEG

4.7 Multichannel EEG



5 EEG Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 EEG Devices Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Standalone Devices

5.3 Portable Devices



6 EEG Devices Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 EEG Devices Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Diagnostic Centers

6.4 Others



7 EEG Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Technology, End-Use



8 Competitive Landscape



Compumedics Ltd.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

Medtronic

NeuroWave Systems, Inc.

Noraxon U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

Nihon Kohden America, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kjlt2p/electroencephalogr

