

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady on Monday, with higher oil prices, a weaker euro and dovish comments from a Federal Reserve official helping underpin investor sentiment.



The pound also weakened against the dollar after Brexit Secretary David Davis warned that the U.K. will walk out of Brexit talks unless the EU drops demands to charge it €100bn to leave the European Union.



Investors also awaited Greek debt relief talks and the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's first foreign trip for further direction.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 392.33 in late opening deals after declining 1 percent last week on concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to fulfill his campaign promises.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were up around 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.4 percent.



Mining stocks extended Friday's gains, with Anglo American and Antofagasta rising over 1 percent.



Energy major Tullow Oil rallied almost 2 percent and BP Plc rose half a percent as oil prices extended gains ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Thursday.



Clariant shares soared 9 percent. The Swiss specialty chemicals company and U.S.-based Huntsman Corporation have agreed to combine in a merger of equals through an all-stock deal.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim advanced 7 percent after appointing a new chief executive.



Dutch insurer Aegon jumped 6.5 percent after it agreed to sell its two largest U.S. runoff businesses.



On a light day on the economic front, U.K. average asking prices hit a new record level in May, property website Rightmove said.



House prices climbed 1.2 percent from the previous month to a record GBP 317,281 in May, marking the fifth consecutive rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX