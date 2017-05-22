Orava Residential REIT plc



Managers' transactions on 22 May 2017 at 12:25 pm



Orava Residential REIT plc: Announcement of Managers' Transactions (Orava Rahastot Oyj)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Orava Rahastot Oyj Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Torasvirta, Jouni Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Name: Peiponen, Pekka Position: Chief Executive Officer Name: Salmenkylä, Veli Matti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47_20170522101530_8 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj LEI: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-19 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000068614 Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 4.07370 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.07370 Euro