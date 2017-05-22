Live Cell Imaging Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2025 - Rising Popularity of Kinetic Research Over Fixed Cellular Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025. Rising popularity of kinetic research over fixed cellular analysis is the key driver. Addition of dyes and reagents alter the cell behavior, mostly in a negative manner, which does not showcase the natural course of action of the cellular functions. Understanding the cellular behavior in its natural state is crucial in drug discovery and targeted drug therapy. This, in turn, increases the need for live cell imaging, thus boosting the market.

In a survey by Drug Discovery World Spring, almost 21% researchers prefer & use live cell imaging and 31% plan to use it in the future. Moreover, 38% of the respondents were interested in using live cell kinetic HCS imaging in the future. The most important feature for researchers is the ability to automate the incubation and image capturing of any live cell analyzer. Secondly, they also give importance to viable cell-tracking ability of the equipment. Further development in the technology of equipment is expected to fulfill these criteria and boost the utility of the same over the forecast period.

Development in delivering probes in living cells, targeting organelles, and proteins using some of the techniques has increased use and adoption of live cell imaging in research and other applications. With improved fluorescent probes, the techniques such as Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) share a majority of the share.



North America dominated due to its high investment rate and technologically sound infrastructure. The research firms present in this region are technologically aware, hence, readily invest in high cost equipment.



Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of these imaging techniques in drug discovery and personalized medicine.

