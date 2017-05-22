Infection Control Market Size Worth $258.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalinfection control marketis expected to reach USD 258.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by rising concerns with respect to a significant upsurge in hospital acquired infections globally. This is believed to facilitate greater penetration of infection control products. An influx in development of new biologics and subsequent demand for sterilized formulations serve as key growth factors for the overall infection control market. The healthcare organizations are focused on implementing strategies for early recognition, reporting, isolation, and surveillance of disease episodes of potential public health concern. In addition, increasing number intensive training modules, for nurses and other medical staff, on infection prevention and control is presumed to provide high potential for extensive usage of infection control products over the coming years.

For instance, College of Nurses of Ontario released guidelines concerning standard practices, that is focused on maintaining hand hygiene to reduce contamination and spread of infection. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidelines for disinfection and sterilization for efficient usage of infection control products by healthcare personnel in wide array of healthcare settings such as ambulatory care, home care, hospitals, and others. As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, it is presumed that there will be significant improvement in the overall penetration rate of infection prevention and control products, which is also anticipated to fuel the market demand as well as the revenue to unprecedented heights.

"Infection Control Market Analysis By Type (Equipment, Disinfectors, Sterilization Equipment, Services, Consumables), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In the type segment, services are predicted to observe exponential growth as a consequence of increasing presence of third-party reprocessors and outsourcing of sterilization as a result of associated cost efficiency

In the end-use segment, hospitals accounted for substantial share in 2016, as a consequence of high clinical urgency to curb the growing incidence of hospital acquired infections

North America captured a dominant share of the overall infection control market owing to extensive infection prevention activities being implemented in hospitals, medical device and pharmaceutical companies

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period as a result of increasing awareness pertaining to spread of infections within healthcare settings and measures for prevention

is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period as a result of increasing awareness pertaining to spread of infections within healthcare settings and measures for prevention The competitive environment is marked by companies adopting sustainability strategies such as geographical expansion and mergers & acquisitions resulting in significant growth in their market share

For instance, in July 2016 , the Getinge Group acquired 1stCall Mobility Ltd, a company specializing in supplying rental equipment. This acquisition was carried out as a part of the company's expansion strategy

Grand View Research has segmented the global infection control market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Infection Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Equipment Disinfectors Washers Flushes Endoscope Reprocessors Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Equipment Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Radiation Sterilization Equipment Filtration Sterilization Equipment Liquid Sterilization Equipment Others Services Contract Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization E-beam Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Others Infectious Waste Disposal Consumables Infectious Waste Disposal Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Personal Protective Equipment Others

Infection Control End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Medical Device Companies Clinical Laboratories Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Infection Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



