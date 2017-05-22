

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 19-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,302,298.29 10.5943



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,385,007.99 14.4453



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 783,095.04 17.3435



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,280,553.91 16.3741



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 19/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,646,977.18 10.2261



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,708,530.67 10.2264



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,842,566.34 13.3925



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,598.93 14.219



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,214,050.30 16.956



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,609,002.29 17.1043



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,890,302.63 11.9672



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 73,987,083.70 17.9145



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,334,675.37 19.4147



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,136,371.53 17.8739



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,562,633.01 14.7418



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 19/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 312,271.21 14.8701



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,322,428.34 15.9329



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,332,187.54 18.5026



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,305,347.80 16.35



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,330,095.65 10.6334



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,291,356.81 18.4453



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 298,999.41 18.6875



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,681,798.89 18.7272



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 19/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,201,995.13 17.0773



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 437500 USD 7,471,191.18 17.077



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,531,065.89 13.8418



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,283,550.12 17.5388



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,017,133.90 15.0036



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,113,372.97 10.1888



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,039,030.44 17.8249



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 168,209,288.80 14.9519



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 238,859.07 15.9239



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,895,389.05 5.8278



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 47,850,618.74 18.4041



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,466.00 15.6687



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 902,370.25 13.8826



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,533,301.70 17.3514



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 294,285.57 18.3928



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,608,942.69 18.5074



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,074,022.73 18.7627



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



