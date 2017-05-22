Automotive Coatings Market Reports & Database Service Package - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The author is pleased to present for the first time an in-depth analysis of the global automotive coatings market. This report focuses specifically on the OEM, plastic parts and refinishes segments for each country, providing market volumes, detailed prices, segmentations and market shares for Tier 1 countries. The author also provides top-line data (volumes, values and breakdowns by chemistry and technology) for Tier 2 countries.



Tier 1 Countries (In-depth reports): Data common to OEM, Plastic Parts and Refinishes



- Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2020)

- Market values in EUR and local currency (2015)

- Market shares by company in volume (2015)

- Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, others (2011-2020)

- Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, powder, radiation-cured (2011-2020)



OEM:



- Functional layer breakdown: E-coat, primer, basecoat, clearcoat (2011-2020)

- Type of vehicle: Passenger, light commercial, others (2011-2020)

- Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and functional layer (2015)



Plastic Parts:



- Type of part: Interior, exterior (2011-2020)

- Prices and values breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and type of paint (2015)



Refinishes:



- Functional layer breakdown: Refinishes (fillers, primer, basecoat, clearcoat (2011-2020)

- Prices and values breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and functional layer (2015)



Tier 2 Countries (Top-line data only): Data common to OEM, Plastic Parts and Refinishes



- Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2020)

- Market values in EUR and local currency (2015)

- Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, others (2011-2020)

- Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, powder, radiation-cured (2011-2020)



Global data includes sales volumes (historical and forecasts) and average prices by product for 120 Countries.



TIER 1 (in-depth countries), Tier 2 (top-line data countries). Countries in Italics (Refinishes data only). Countries in non-Italics include OEM, Plastic Parts and Refinishes



