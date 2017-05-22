

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production expanded in April from a year ago, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.0 percent year-over-year in April. On an unadjusted basis, production grew 1.8 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output advanced 5.2 percent annually in April and manufacturing production increased by 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX