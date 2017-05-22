Copenhagen, 2017-05-22 11:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first six months of the financial year 2016/2017. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditor.



Results of the first six months



-- Operating profit (EBIT) came to DKK 110 million compared to DKK 182 million in the same period of last financial year. Results fell short of expectations. -- Consolidated revenue came to DKK 5,333 million compared to DKK 4,891 million in the same period of last financial year. -- Construction generated EBIT of DKK 50 million. -- Pipe Technologies generated EBIT of DKK 37 million. -- Ground Engineering generated EBIT of DKK 23 million. -- The Group's net interest-bearing debt came to DKK 6 million as at 31 March 2017. -- The equity ratio was 40.9% as at 31 March 2017.



Outlook for the financial year 2016/2017



In a company announcement of 9 May 2017, the outlook for the full financial year 2016/2017 was changed to an EBIT level of DKK 375 million compared to the previous announcement of DKK 430 million. Revenue is expected to result in continued growth of approx. 5% compared with last financial year. The outlook for increased earnings in the second half of the financial year compared to last financial year cannot compensate for the effect of write-downs made on single projects in the first half of the financial year. In general, the Aarsleff Group experiences positive market opportunities in all three segments. The tender activity is high, and there are continued expectations for a high capacity utilisation in the production.



Further information: General Manager Ebbe Malte Iversen, tel. +45 8744 2222.



