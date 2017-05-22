SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based electronic health records, practice management and mHealth solutions, today announced this week's release of the newest version of MTBC PHR, its patient portal app for users of smartphones that operate on Apple iOS and Android operating systems.

Hema Patel, M.D., a Houston-based internal medicine physician, said, "My patients use MTBC PHR to access their patient charts, schedule appointments, and more." She continued, "My patients and staff love the convenience of MTBC's patient portal app and we're excited about this week's release."

The updated version of MTBC PHR empowers patients to do all the following from the convenience of their smartphones in MTBC's newly redesigned app:

View open appointment slots and schedule appointments;

Check-in via smartphone on the day of the appointment;

View patient chart details and other clinical information;

Send and receive secure text messages with the physician's office;

View statement details and pay open balances; and

Request prescription refills.

MTBC's proprietary healthcare IT platform is used by healthcare practices throughout the country to streamline workflows and improve the bottom line. MTBC supports more than 2,700 healthcare providers across the country practicing in a variety of more than 60 unique specialties and subspecialties.

MTBC's PHR is integrated with MTBC's full platform and is available to patients of MTBC's clients free of charge. Additional information regarding MTBC PHR is available at http://www.mtbc.com/products-services/phr-apps.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

