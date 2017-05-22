Global Continuous Manufacturing Market 2017-2022: Cost-Effective Approach for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 650.4 Million by 2022 from USD 348.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The major drivers for the market include the advantages of continuous manufacturing in pharmaceutical processes such as cost-effectiveness and improved efficiency of manufacturing and support from regulatory authorities for the implementation of continuous manufacturing.

The Continuous Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.

The application segment of the Continuous Manufacturing market includes active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and end product manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is further categorized as solid dosage manufacturing and liquid dosage manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017 owing to the easily available technology for end product manufacturing as compared to API manufacturing by continuous processes.

The end user segment of the continuous manufacturing market includes R&D departments and full-scale manufacturing companies. The full-scale manufacturing companies segment includes pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The full-scale manufacturing companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of continuous technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and CMOs to address the challenges related to product quality, drug supply, and operational costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Continuous Manufacturing Market Overview

6 Continuous Manufacturing Market, By Product

7 Continuous Manufacturing Market, By Application

8 Continuous Manufacturing Market, By End User

9 Continuous Manufacturing Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K.)

Bosch Packaging Technology ( Germany )

) Coperion GmbH ( Germany )

) GEA Group AG ( Germany )

) Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH ( Germany )

) Glatt GmbH ( Germany )

) KORSCH AG ( Germany )

) L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren Gmbh ( Germany )

) Munson Machinery Company

Scott Equipment Company (U.S.)

Sturtevant

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

