Datapipe and BMJ Win Data Centre Cloud Project of the Year at the DCS Awards, Their Third Joint Award

Datapipehas won Data Centre Cloud Project of the Year at the 2017 DCS Awards in a ceremony last week in central London. The award was presented in recognition of the solution Datapipe provides to BMJ, the healthcare knowledge provider behind medical journal The BMJ.

Datapipe's solution for BMJ was instrumental in transforming the culture within the organisation and enabling a path to grow the business worldwide. To read more about the solution the case study can be found here .

Sharon Cooper, CDO at BMJ, commenting on the win says: "I am incredibly proud of my team's achievement in winning Data Centre Cloud Project of the Year with Datapipe. It is the third award we have won for this project which reflects the exceptional dedication and hard work that the team put into it. It was our close working relationship with Datapipe that not just allowed us to work the way we wanted to work, but also meant we could leverage all Datapipe's expertise to make this project the success it has been. We are now in a position where we can continue to ensure that our digital products make the best use of technology innovation to deliver benefits to our customers and users."

"Winning Data Centre Cloud Project of the Year is an honour for Datapipe," said Tony Connor, Datapipe EMEA Marketing Director. "BMJ found itself with an infrastructure that was no longer fit for purpose. As a trusted partner to BMJ, we delivered an automated solution and, most importantly, implemented the change with zero downtime for BMJ's customers. The success of this cloud transformation, along with the two other awards the project has already won, is testament to this commitment."

The DCS Awards are designed to reward those companies operating in the data centre arena. The Data Centre Cloud Project of the Year is awarded to projects that have significantly changed the delivery and effectiveness of IT services for the end-user organisation concerned. A two-stage judging process saw entries first assessed by a panel of industry experts, before being shortlisted for a public vote.

The previous two awards that Datapipe and BMJ won were: "DevOps Project of the Year" at the Computing DevOps Excellence Awards in March and "Cloud Project of the Year" at the SVC Awards in December 2016.

A next generation MSP, Datapipe is recognised as the pioneer of managed services for public cloud platforms. Datapipe has unique expertise in architecting, migrating, managing and securing public cloud, private cloud, hybrid IT and traditional IT. The world's most trusted brands partner with Datapipe to optimise mission-critical and day-to-day enterprise IT operations, enabling them to transform, innovate, and scale. Backed by a global team of experienced professionals and world-class interconnected data centres, Datapipe provides comprehensive cloud, compliance, security, governance, automation and DevOps solutions. Gartner named Datapipe a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide. For more information please visit the Datapipe website.

