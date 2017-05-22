SSON CEE Market Report: The Perfect Storm of Automation + Millennials = A New Delivery Paradigm

LONDON, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Are you interested to know how shared services centres (SSCs) in Central and Eastern Europe have progressed in implementing digital innovations and how these are leading to rethink their staffing solutions, their go-to-market strategies, and their workflows?

You can get insights in SSON's latest report, based on SSON's annual industry survey where you'll discover why hiring an educated workforce, developing strategies to nurture talent, and crucially retaining that workforce is paramount for Shared Service Centres in the CEE region.

Copies of the CEE Market Report: The Perfect Storm of Automation + Millennials = A New Delivery Paradigm are fully downloadable from the event website here at no cost. A copy can be also requested via email at events@ssonetwork.com

SSON's 11th Annual Eastern European Shared Services & Outsourcing Week, takes place from 9-11 October in Budapest, Hungary and the show focuses on how to adopt leading employee engagement strategies, leverage the potential benefits of RPA integration, utilise data analytics strategies to provide analytical value-add to your organization and more.

Find the full programme, event details and registration information on the 11th Annual Eastern European Shared Services & Outsourcing Week on http://www.easterneuropesharedservices.com, phone +44(0) 207 368 9809 or email events@ssonetwork.com