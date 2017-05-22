Freiburg im Breisgau (ots) - The International Solar Energy Society (ISES) will be an exhibitor at Intersolar Europe, taking place 31 May to 02 June at the Messe München exhibition center in Munich, Germany. We invite everyone to come on by booth A3.572 (Hall A3) to learn more about ISES' role as a trusted voice for renewable energy, our diverse membership network, and upcoming events -- particularly our Solar World Congress 2017 which will take place at the Jumeirah Hotel at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 29 October to 02 November 2017.



Solar World Congress 2017: Innovation for the 100% renewable energy transition



The ISES Solar World Congress 2017 (SWC2017) will be held at the Jumeirah Hotel at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 29 October to 02 November 2017. For the first time the ISES Solar World Congress will be held together with the IEA Solar Heating and Cooling Programme's SHC2017 conference. The joint event will be hosted by Masdar Institute of Science and Technology. The overarching theme for the joint event is "Innovation for the 100% Renewable Energy Transition". A broad range of topics under this theme and the joint conference topics will be covered, including:



- SHC Systems and Components - SHC Applications - Producing and Storing Renewable Electricity - Renewable Energy Grid Integration & Distribution: Utilities of the Future - Off-Grid & Rural Energy Access - Solar Architecture and Building Integration - Renewable Cities and Community Power Programs - Solar Resource Assessment and Energy Meteorology - From Laboratory to the Real World: Solar Energy Markets, Policies and Initiatives that Enable Commercialization - Water, Food, and Energy Nexus



"By joining our congress with SHC 2017, there will be a rich opportunity to communicate to decision makers, project developers, and financers the significant technological advances and commercial successes of solar energy technologies, as well as to learn of the needs of these important stakeholders." - Dr. David Renné, President, International Solar Energy Society



"SHC 2017 is sure to inspire you as you participate in the conference sessions and discussions and learn firsthand about the developments in the Middle East." - Ken Guthrie, Chair of the International Energy Agency's Solar Heating and Cooling Program



"We are confident that the Solar World Congress 2017 will provide the platform needed to achieve ISES' goals of developing and expanding renewable energy technologies throughout the world. And we also hope that you will utilize the event as an opportunity to discover and experience some of the UAE's rich culture and heritage - which can be experienced in museums and heritage centers and other venues during your stay." - Dr. Steven Griffiths, Vice President for Research, Interim Associate Provost, Professor of Practice, Masdar Institute



More information on the SWC2017 can be found on the official event webpage: http://www.swc2017.org



About ISES



ISES works to achieve 100% renewable energy for all, used efficiently and wisely, by providing the global energy community with a collective, scientifically credible voice and up-to-date information gathered and synthesized by its talented members.



ISES, a non-profit UN-accredited membership NGO founded in 1954, has a long history of being the trusted global advisor on renewable energy and this remains its core value.



ISES informs and connects its extensive, diverse membership of researchers, academics, professionals, practitioners, businesses, decision makers, and advocates in more than 100 countries. ISES promotes solar research and development, provides authoritative advice on renewable energy issues worldwide, advocates for a sustainable global solar industry, supports career growth of Young ISES members, and promotes energy education at all levels.



