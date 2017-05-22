Lebring / Austria (ots) -



*Revolutionary co-extruded polypropylene backsheet *ISOVOLTAIC's solution for high efficiency modules *Developed in collaboration with Borealis



ISOVOLTAIC launches the innovative ICOSOLAR® CPO 3G, a co-extruded polypropylene (PP) solar backsheet during the upcoming exhibition Intersolar Europe in Munich (www.intersolar.de). For the development of this revolutionary backsheet ISOVOLTAIC, market and technology leader for solar backsheets, and Borealis, a leading provider of innovative polyolefin solutions for the global energy industry, have joined forces. In leveraging their respective areas of expertise, the two companies have now developed new and revolutionary products for the photovoltaic industry.



ICOSOLAR® CPO 3G - the solution for high efficiency modules: The new ICOSOLAR® CPO 3G backsheet is manufactured by ISOVOLTAIC, based near Graz, Austria, using Borealis' solar grades QuentysTM produced in Schwechat, Austria. These polypropylene (PP) grades form the core layer as well as the outer layers of the backsheet. The backsheet's performance-enhancing benefits extend the lifetime of PV modules and ensure greater operational reliability due to:



- Increased module output thanks to excellent reflectivity - Superior water vapour transmission rate (WVTR) and acetic acid permeability - Outstanding hydrolytic stability and insulation properties



Because there are no adhesive layers, the risk of inner-layer delamination is eliminated. Furthermore, co-extruded PP, as a single-step production technology, ensures the highest production quality and homogeneity, and reduces manufacturing complexity. This further increases its appeal as a replacement for conventional PET based backsheets.



Visit us at Intersolar Europe, stand A2.132 to learn more about ICOSOLAR® CPO 3G. www.isovoltaic.com



About Borealis



Borealis has been a leading provider of polyolefin solutions for the energy industry for over 50 years. Its expanding portfolio of products and services is based on unique and proprietary technologies that create real value for customers and enable step-change innovations. Borealis provides services and products to customers around the world in collaboration with Borouge, a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). With its head office in Vienna (Austria), the company currently employs around 6,600 and has operations in over 120 countries



Quentys is a trademark of the Borealis group.



About ISOVOLTAIC



ISOVOLTAIC AG is a world market and technology leader in the development and production of backsheets, a key component of photovoltaic modules. It has to date produced over 250 million square metres of backsheets in its 30 years in the industry and significantly shapes established industry standards with its ICOSOLAR® products. ICOSOLAR® backsheets provide long-term protection for solar cells so that they can convert sunlight into usable energy for a long time. ISOVOLTAIC employs around 150 people at four corporate locations, including its headquarters in Lebring (Austria) and subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Changzhou and Suzhou (China). ICOSOLAR® is a trademark of ISOVOLTAIC AG.



Originaltext: ISOVOLTAIC AG digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/126686 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_126686.rss2



Contact for further information: Klaudia Schober ISOVOLTAIC AG Head of Human Resources & Corporate Communications E-mail: klaudia.schober@isovoltaic.com Tel.: +43 (0)5 9191-9702