Global Hearing Aid (Devices & Cochlear Implants) Market Industry Analysis & Outlook 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hearing Aid Market (Devices & Cochlear Implants): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)" report to their offering.

As per the report "Global Hearing Aid Market (Devices & Cochlear Implants): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)", the demand for hearing aid market will be driven by are global diabetic population, global ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in chronic kidney diseases and increased use of headphones.

Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are growth in cochlear implant segment, development of wireless hearing aid, next generation rechargeable hearing aid and changing trends of distribution channels. However, the expansion of hearing aid market is hindered by low average selling price, threat from new entrants and legal regulations.

The competition in the hearing market is quite high and the probable entry of new players will make it more competitive. New technologies are providing more flexible and convenient options in the hearing aid category. Digital hearing aid technology offers benefits such as high efficiency, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity to help the user have a better quality of life.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the global market along with market of the US. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Hearing Aid: Introduction

1.2 Degree of Hearing Loss

1.3 Types of Hearing Loss

1.4 Hearing Aid Devices

1.5 Types of Hearing Aids

1.6 Industry Value Chain



2. Global Hearing Aid Market Analysis

2.1 Global Hearing Aid Market

2.2 Global Hearing Implant Market



3. Regional Market Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Global Diabetic Population

4.1.2 Global Ageing Population

4.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Increase in the Chronic Kidney Diseases

4.1.5 Increased Use of Headphones

4.2 Market Trends

4.2.1 Growth of Cochlear Implant Segment

4.2.2 Development of Wireless Hearing Aid

4.2.3 Next Generation Rechargeable Hearing Aid

4.2.4 Market Trend of Distribution Channels

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Low Average Selling Price

4.3.2 Threat from New Entrants

4.3.3 Legal Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Hearing Aid Market by Company

5.2 Global Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Company

5.3 Comparison of Companies by Segment

5.4 Global Cochlear Implant Market Value Share by Company

5.5 Global Diagnostics Instruments Market Share by Company



6. Regional Market

6.1 The US

6.1.1 The US Independent Market Share by Company

6.1.2 The US Veteran Affair Market by Company

6.1.3 The US Retail Market by Company



7. Company Profiles



GN Re Sound

Sonova

William Demant Holding

