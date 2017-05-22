Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Meat Snacks Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.
The Europe meat snacks market is expected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025. The rising demand for healthier protein snacks coupled with growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles is expected to drive market growth.
The demand for meat snacks in Europe is expected to increase rapidly as the market is still in its nascent stage. The introduction of Jack Link's jerky product has transformed the market landscape in this region. The growing demand for jerky has garnered the attention of major snack manufacturers in this region. The launch of different product forms, such as handmade sausage crisps, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.
Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the preferred method of distribution for manufacturers. on account of bulk buying advantage. Rapid growth of e-commerce portals with home delivery services is expected to overshadow the current distribution dynamics, thus restricting growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets.
Companies Mentioned
- MeatSnacks Group
- Cremonini Group
- IZICO
- Jack Link's Europe GmbH
- King Elite Snacks
- Winterbotham Darby
- Danish Crown
- Nutreco N.V.
- Windau
- Kerry Group
- Bell Group
- CampoFrio Foods Group
- Espuna
- Citterio
- Kepak Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Scope
2. Executive Summary
3. Europe Meat Snacks Industry Outlook
4. Europe Meat Snacks: Product Outlook
5. Europe Meat Snacks Market: Distribution Channel Outlook
6. Europe Meat Snacks Market: Country Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
