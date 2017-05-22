Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 19-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 432.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 441.51p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 427.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 436.37p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---