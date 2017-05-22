

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Greece current account deficit increased in March from the previous year, the Bank of Greece showed Monday.



The current account gap widened to EUR 1.32 billion from EUR 772.4 million in March 2016.



The deficit on trade in goods rose to EUR 1.95 billion in March from EUR 1.53 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services rose to EUR 403.9 million from EUR 312.2 million.



Data showed that primary income fell to EUR 227.8 million from EUR 399.8 million and the secondary income declined to EUR 1.1 million from EUR 45.7 million.



The capital account showed a deficit of EUR 17 million compared to a surplus of EUR 57 million in the previous year.



In the first quarter of 2017, the current account showed a deficit of EUR 2.5 billion, up by EUR 160 million from previous year. The capital account surplus declined by EUR 453 million to EUR 236 million.



