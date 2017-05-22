Medical Plastic Market Size Worth $33.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmedical plastic marketsize is expected to reach USD 33.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for sterilized plastics for use in the medical industry is expected to emerge as the major factor driving market growth.

The market exhibits an abundance of raw material supply with a large volume of raw material production across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The industry is characterized by the consumption of premium quality high priced products used in the manufacture of healthcare products such as catheters, surgical instruments, and syringes.

The industry is driven by the global population growth, increasing access to the consumers towards healthcare services, primarily in the developing economies, and growing substitution of the metal parts in surgical components. In addition, development of advanced materials with improved strength and performance is expected to benefit the market growth

The industry is characterized by extensive regulations enforced regarding the performance of the products in medical devices. In addition, the industry is expected to be affected by the rejection of Polyvinyl chloride due to concerns regarding the effects the product usage on human health.

Price volatility triggered by spike and decline in the price levels of crude oil is major factor impacting market growth. In addition, increasing demand for the product in alternate applications is expected to pose a threat to the growth, though the effect is likely to be subdued by the growing product adoption over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Medical Plastics Market Analysis By Application (Medical Device Packaging, Medical Components, Orthopedic Implant Packaging, Orthopedic Soft Goods, Wound Care, Tooth Implants, Denture Base Material), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-plastics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The demand for the product in medical components such as syringes, surgical device components, gloves, and catheter tubing is likely to drive the segment growth at a CAGR of 6.9% by revenue from 2017 to 2025

Polypropylene is expected to emerge as the fastest growing plastic for medical packaging, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2025 driven by superior barrier properties and ease of sterilization

The industry in Asia Pacific was estimated to account for 24.5% of the global revenue in 2016 driven by the growth in consumer healthcare spending coupled with high levels of medical tourism primarily in China and India

The companies in the industry are involved in the production premium quality plastic composites used for specialized applications in order to achieve a high degree of product differentiation

The industry is witnesses a large number of investments in research and development for the production of advanced plastics. The development of premium engineered plastics is expected to drive the market growth

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical plastic market by product, application, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Medical Device Packaging Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene PETG HDPE Polystyrene PEEK Others Medical Components Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polyethylene Polycarbonate PEEK ABS Polystyrene Engineering Plastics Others Orthopedic Implant Packaging Polyvinyl Chloride ABS PETG Polycarbonate Others Orthopedic Soft Goods Polypropylene Silicone ABS Polycarbonate PEEK Engineering Plastics Wound Care Polypropylene Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Others Cleanroom Supplies Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene PETG Polycarbonate PEEK ABS Polystyrene Engineering Plastics Others BioPharma Devices Polycarbonate Silicone Engineering plastic Others Mobility Aids ABS Polycarbonate PEEK Engineering plastic Sterilization and Infection Prevention Polypropylene Silicone ABS Polycarbonate PEEK Engineering plastic Tooth Implants Polycarbonate PEEK Others Denture Base Material PMMA Polycarbonate Polyamide Others Other Implants Polypropylene Silicone Polycarbonate PEEK Engineering Plastics Others Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polystyrene Silicone ABS Polycarbonate PEEK Engineering plastic

Region Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Italy France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



