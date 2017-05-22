Transportation Management System Market is Expected to Reach US$30.04 Billion by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dominance in theglobal transportation management system (TMS) marketis with a few companies, despite which the market exhibits considerable opportunities for emerging players. Currently, companies such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, JDA Software Group, and Manhattan Association hold dominance in the global transportation management system market, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. The report also identifies companies such as BluJay Solutions, One Network Enterprise, Precision Software, Inc., and CargoSmart Ltd as key emerging players in the global transportation management system market.

"Companies targeting dominance, are focusing on upgrading their existing transportation management product portfolio," said a lead TMR analyst. Besides this, closely monitoring consumer preference to provide them customized solution is a key strategy adopted by the market players. Considering conscious efforts made my market players to gain traction, the market is poised to surge at an exponential pace.

As per TMR, the global transportation management system market is forecast to reach US$30.04 bn by the end of 2025, from its earlier valuation of US$9.6 bn in 2016. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% between 2017 and 2025.

North America Emerges as Leading Regional Market

By end-use application, the transportation and logistics segment held dominance in the market with a share of 67.5% in 2016. Regionally, North America emerged as the dominant segment with a share of 37.5% in the overall revenue generated by the global transportation management system market. The rising demand for cloud-based transportation management system is forecast to help the market continue strongly through the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23990

Demand for Updated Supply Chain Applications to Boost Growth

Globally the demand for advanced technologies to replace their conventional counterparts is at its peak. Cashing in on the trend, the manufacturers of transportation management system are likely to offer innovative solutions. A majority of TMR solutions in operation at present, were deployed prior to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets. Updating supply chain applications although a difficult task, has thus become imperative. Furthermore, it will provide several cost benefits to transportation companies, which is a key factor aiding growth in the global transportation management system market.

Besides this, the rise in intermodal transportation is expected to fuel the demand for TMR solutions. Also with the growing popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based TMR solutions, the market is expected to witness greater demand from logistics and transportation companies.

Lack of Awareness among End Users to Limit Scope of Expansion

On the downside, the lack of awareness among end users and high deployment costs are the prime challenges that the market players are faced with at present. While there has been a gradual increase in awareness about upgrading TMS capabilities, a large section in the shipping industry is still unaware of its associated benefits. This could hinder the market's trajectory to an extent. Also deploying evolving technologies necessitate regular up gradation of older versions of a software. This increases software cost, which is also expected to create challenges for the market.

Nevertheless, the advent of cloud computing and integration of RFID technologies in transport management are expected to bolster opportunities for the global transportation management system market in the near future.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/transportation-management-system-market-2017-2025.htm

This review is based on a TMR study, titled "Transportation Management System Market (Application - Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, Food and Beverage, Retail, and Transportation and Logistics; Software Deployment - On-Premise and On-Demand) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

The report segments the global transportation management system market as:

By Application

Electronics and Electrical

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Detection

On-Premise

On-Demand

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

