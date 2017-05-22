

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The greenback dropped to 6-1/2-month lows of 1.1228 against the euro and 0.9707 against the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 1.1161 and 0.9766, respectively.



The greenback retreated to 1.3015 against the pound, from its previous high of 1.2966.



The greenback eased to 1.3507 against the loonie, its lowest since April 25.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.14 against the euro, 0.95 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound and 1.34 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX