

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory fate inflation eased for the second straight month in April, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 2.1 percent rise in March. It was the fifth month of increase in a row.



The annual rise in April was largely driven by a 18.4 percent surge in prices of dairy products. The price index for mining and quarrying alone grew 5.0 percent and those of energy products climbed by 13.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, factory fate prices dropped 0.7 percent in April, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX