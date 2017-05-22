Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Clearing and Settlement for Deriviatives and Securities" conference to their offering.
The Course Leader has been working in the derivatives industry for 28 years and regularly teaches on behalf of the world's leading clearing houses and exchange. These institutions are vital to managing counterparty risk.
In recent years a lot of attention has been focused on the subject of post trade environment clearing and settlement.
This informative and easy to follow one day course, has been specially designed to explain how the clearing and settlement process works for derivatives and securities, demonstrating how banks and their clients manage their counterparty risk which is particularly important in the post financial era.
The course also shows in some detail, how the margining system allows for the netting of risk and the effective management of collateral.
Main Topics Covered During This Training
Counterparty risk in the post financial crisis environment
Central clearing counterparties (CCPs) and clearing members
Margining for futures (linear products) and options (non-linear), other derivatives and securities
Central security depositories (CSD)
By the end of this course you will be able to:
Understand the significance of counterparty risk especially post financial crisis
Explain the role and function of the central clearing counterparty (CCP)
Illustrate the relationship between clearing members and clients and show how different types of client accounts can be set up and managed
Demonstrate how CCPs and central security depositories (CSDs) interact
Show how CCPs are structured and explain their lines of defence
Describe how listed derivatives v OTC derivatives are collateralised and cleared
Show how the margining system works for futures and options and other derivatives like swaps compared with bonds and equities
Illustrate the benefit of portfolio based margining systems like SPAN and VaR margining methodology
