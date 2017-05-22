sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,888 Euro		+0,317
+1,54 %
WKN: 868744 ISIN: US4581181066 Ticker-Symbol: IDT 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,809
21,379
14:11
20,80
21,39
14:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC20,888+1,54 %