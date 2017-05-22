SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today it will offer technical demonstrations of its sensing portfolio, including its newly-released inductive position sensor for automotive applications as well as complimentary technology in wireless power at this year's SENSOR+TEST show in Nurnberg, Germany. The event occurs May 30 to June 1 at the Nurnberg Exhibition Centre. IDT experts will be stationed at booth 5-225 to showcase the company's advanced devices and share technical expertise.

IDT application demonstrations will include:

-- The recently-released ZMID520x inductive position sensor -- The ZSSC4175 automotive sensor signal conditioner for dual voltage source sensor inputs (e.g. thermocouples) with SENT or I2C output -- The ZSSC4165 automotive sensor signal conditioner for dual resistive bridges with SENT or I2C output -- The ZSSC3018 sensor signal conditioner for high-accuracy amplification and analog-to-digital conversion of differential or pseudo-differential input signals -- Wireless power reference kits for 3W, 5W, and 15W systems -- Wireless charging solutions designed for automotive applications

Nearly 600 exhibitors from over 30 nations are expected to exhibit a wide spectrum of measuring and testing system technologies.

"IDT is excited to return to Nurnberg again this year for SENSOR+TEST, a key show for any innovator wanting to stay apprised of the latest in sensing and related technologies," said Mario Montana, vice president and corporate general manager of IDT's Automotive and Industrial Group. "The show provides a great opportunity for us to meet with customers and discuss how our solutions can help them deliver differentiated automotive, consumer, and industrial products."

Attendees who would like to request a meeting with an IDT representative can click here.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and SmartSensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

© 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contacts:

IDT Press Contact:

Daniel Aitken

Sr. Director Corporate

Marketing and Communications

(408) 574-6480

daniel.aitken@idt.com



