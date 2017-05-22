TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Decentral (http://decentral.ca/) today announced that its flagship product, Jaxx (https://jaxx.io/), the leading user-controlled, multi-asset, multi-platform digital currency wallet and exchange, has secured over 70 new partners and integrations on the way to bolster its mission to become the ultimate command centre for all things blockchain. Just as the browser unleashed the power of the Internet, Jaxx will be the tool that brings digital currencies and digital assets to the masses.

"We are bringing together all facets of the blockchain ecosystem with Jaxx to provide a universal interoperable interface so that non-technical people, like my dad, can easily use these decentralized technologies," said Anthony Di Iorio, Founder and CEO of Decentral & Jaxx. "Simple tools and intuitive UI / UX will bring adoption to the masses and assist all projects and companies."

The following partners will integrate with the Jaxx universal key management system and backend blockchain infrastructures to create a simple point of entry into various areas of blockchain technology-- including user-controlled payments and exchange, identity, communications, value movement, privacy, smart contracts, document signing and decentralized storage:

BitPay is the first and most experienced company in bitcoin payments, building powerful tools for spending, accepting, and building with Bitcoin.

Coinbase is a digital currency wallet and platform where merchants and consumers can transact with new digital currencies.

Purse.io allows anyone to save 15% off Amazon with Bitcoin.

Bittrex provides individuals and businesses a world-class experience for buying and selling digital tokens with lightning-fast trade execution, stable wallets, and industry-best security practices.

Blockchain Capital BitGo empowers businesses to integrate digital currencies into their existing financial systems.

Civic uses a verified identity for multi-factor authentication on web and mobile apps without the need for usernames or passwords.

Changelly is a multi-currency exchange service that provides solutions for the last mile problem of crypto exchanges.

Trezor is the original hardware wallet and supports both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Opendime by Coinkite is a small USB stick that allows spending of Bitcoin like a dollar bill.

Coinfabrik helps customers define their product specifications, design user interfaces, integrate applications, and deploy products.

Signatura is the world's most secure and resilient digital signature platform.

Wall of Coins is available in many countries and directly connects buyers and sellers of digital currencies.

Bitnovo allows for the simple purchase of Bitcoin and offers a refillable wallet card.

These partners and integrations will continue to power Jaxx's mission to create a unified, cross-platform experience for all blockchain assets. Jaxx aims to become the ultimate dashboard for all things blockchain, tailored to provide newcomers and power users with a simple, intuitive experience.

"We're excited to partner with the like-minded team at Jaxx who are making it easy for users to securely manage and transfer their blockchain assets," said Bill Shihara, CEO of Bittrex.com.

Jaxx also today announced its future coin and token addition roadmap and will be working with teams and communities from Ripple, Monero, Tether, Stellar Lumens, PIVX, Factom, Steem, NEM, QTUM, Bytecoin, Bitshares, MaidSafeCoin, Siacoin, Waves, Lisk, Omni, Stratus, GameCredits, Ardor, SingularDTV, Round, Decred, NXT, Byteball, DigiByte, FirstBlood, IExec RLX, Emercoin, Syscoin, Etheroll, Komodo, Namecoin, Storjcoin, Chronobank, Melonport, WeTrust, Counterparty, TokenCard, Matchpool, Edgeless, Xaurum, CreditBit, MonaCoin, NovaCoin, RubyCoin, Bitcrystals, BitShares, BlackCoin, Expanse, Gulden, Namecoin, NAV Coin, NEM, Peercoin, PotCoin, Tezos and Wings among others to bring more projects into Jaxx across all platforms and devices. These new tokens and coins join Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Augur, Golem, Gnosis, DigixDAO, Iconomi, Zcash, Dogecoin, RSK Testnet, and Blockchain Capital to make Jaxx the most versatile, non-custodial wallet with a built-in crypto-exchange available.

"We're glad that Jaxx has decided to attempt Monero integration again, because we believe that users need more options with respect to Monero onboarding, not less, and welcome all work being done in that space," said Monero Core Developer Riccardo "Fluffypony" Spagni. "As a company that operates in the Monero space, we are happy to provide them with as much support as possible, and look forward to a successful release."

Jaxx will be present in New York at Consensus May 22-24, 2017 and at Token Summit May 25, 2017. Companies and projects interested in partnering with Jaxx to bring cryptocurrency to the masses are invited to reach out to Charlie Shrem, Director of Business & Community Development at Decentral & Jaxx. (Charlie@decentral.ca).

