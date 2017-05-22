Global Cigarette Market Size, Trends and Forecasts 2017-2021 - Warnings Labels on Cigarette Packs and Governmental Regulations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cigarette Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2021)" report to their offering.
Global Cigarette Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2021), provides an in-depth analysis of the global cigarettes market by value, by volume, by products, by region.
The cigarette market is expected to increase due to growth in global GDP per-capita, rising urban population, declining global tobacco prices, increasing youth population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, declining adult smoking incidence in varied parts of the world, emergence of e-cigarettes, increasing per-capita healthcare expenditure, etc.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cigarette market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The competition in the global cigarette market is dominated by the four big players, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands Plc., and Philip Morris International Inc., which are profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Increasing Global GDP Per-Capita
- Rising Global Urban Population
- Decreasing Global Tobacco Price
- Rising Global Youth Population
- Growing Global Female Population
Challenges
- Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure
- Declining Regional Adult Smoking Incidence
- The US Smokers and Tobacco Users
- Emergence of E-Cigarettes
- Growing Global Awareness about Exercising
Market Trends
- Tobacco Excise and VAT Revenue by Geography
- Global Unemployment Rate
- Warnings Labels on Cigarette Packs and Governmental Regulations
- Innovation and Emergence of New Smoking Products
- High Stress Levels
- Shift Towards Developing Nations
Company Coverage
- British American Tobacco
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Japan Tobacco International
- Philips Morris International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. Regional Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profile
