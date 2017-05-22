Global Cigarette Market Size, Trends and Forecasts 2017-2021 - Warnings Labels on Cigarette Packs and Governmental Regulations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cigarette Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Cigarette Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2021), provides an in-depth analysis of the global cigarettes market by value, by volume, by products, by region.



The cigarette market is expected to increase due to growth in global GDP per-capita, rising urban population, declining global tobacco prices, increasing youth population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, declining adult smoking incidence in varied parts of the world, emergence of e-cigarettes, increasing per-capita healthcare expenditure, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cigarette market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global cigarette market is dominated by the four big players, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands Plc., and Philip Morris International Inc., which are profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers



Increasing Global GDP Per-Capita

Rising Global Urban Population

Decreasing Global Tobacco Price

Rising Global Youth Population

Growing Global Female Population

Challenges



Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

Declining Regional Adult Smoking Incidence

The US Smokers and Tobacco Users

Emergence of E-Cigarettes

Growing Global Awareness about Exercising

Market Trends



Tobacco Excise and VAT Revenue by Geography

Global Unemployment Rate

Warnings Labels on Cigarette Packs and Governmental Regulations

Innovation and Emergence of New Smoking Products

High Stress Levels

Shift Towards Developing Nations

Company Coverage



British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco International

Philips Morris International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profile

