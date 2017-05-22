Corporation Service Company, a world leader of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and operating from offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, today announced it has rebranded and introduced a new logo and brand identity. Effective immediately, Corporation Service Company will be known as CSC. Corporation Service Company will remain the legal trade name, while CSC will be how the company brands itself commercially in the marketplace.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005323/en/

CSC President and CEO Rod Ward (Photo: Business Wire)

CSC was founded in Delaware 118 years ago by two leading figures of the legal community to provide entity formation and statutory representation services to businesses. "Through the years, CSC has evolved from a regional registered agent firm associated with mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions to a global leader helping some of the largest companies, financial institutions, and law firms stay compliant, manage risk, and streamline their workflows," says CSC President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Ward.

Ward said the time was right for CSC to make this move. "This is the first substantial change to our logo and brand strategy since our company's founding," says Ward. "In the past 10 years, we've doubled in size, made strategic acquisitions, and expanded our footprint to 17 countries. Our distinctive new look reflects the interconnected, evolving relationship we have with our clients. The infinity-style symbol helps us tell the story of our integrated solutions, and our ability to streamline operations, generate trust, and deliver exceptional results."

CSC partners with its clients to help tackle their most complex compliance and governance challenges. Whether it's supporting real estate, M&A, and other corporate transactional work; managing, promoting, and securing valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world; or providing a single tax and risk management platform to help clients better manage risk, and achieve greater automation and data transparency, CSC thrives on providing solutions that allow their clients to perform at their best.

CSC's leadership believes that the rebrand and new logo, coupled with a new tagline, "We are the business behind business," is emblematic of their commitment to taking care of their clients and their employees, delivering better ways of doing business, and creating a circle of success. In the past year, the company has focused on strengthening the culture of collaboration across its diverse business units around the world in order to bring the full scope of the company's capabilities to their client base.

"Our new visual identity goes much deeper than just a logo, shortened name, and tagline" says Ward. "It also harnesses the same innovation and creativity with which CSC gets business done around the world. It's not just about the transactions we make, it's about the relationships we build. We pride ourselves on getting to know our clients' businesses and becoming a true extension of their teams." Ward added, "Our brand says: You can believe in our company, our people, and the solutions we provide."

To coincide with the rebrand, CSC launched a newly designed website today, reflective of the new brand and visual identity, and debuted a video experience of the new brand, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFtFXXWuK8k. CSC can be found at cscglobal.com.

About CSC

CSC is the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping your business in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting your brand online, we use our expertise and personal approach to help your business run smoother. We are the business behind business. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, more than half of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005323/en/

Contacts:

CSC

Laura Crozier, 302-636-5401 x. 65526

Public Relations Manager

Laura.Crozier@cscglobal.com

or

Robert Kalesse, 302-636-5401 x. 65533

Public Relations Manager

Robert.Kalesse@cscglobal.com

or

CSC News Room