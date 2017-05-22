BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, today announced a new webinar on Coexistence Package Monitoring. Coexistence packages ensure seamless collaboration when a company has users and applications running on Lotus Notes/Domino and Microsoft Exchange at the same time. Lengthy coexistence outages are a preventable problem. Organizations need to get insights into the health of the single most visible system during the migration period.

Microsoft MVP and Certified Master, Gary Steere, will be the featured speaker of the webinar. Gary has nearly 20 years of experience in technology and has spent half of his career helping companies migrate to or integrate IBM's products with Microsoft Exchange Server and Office 365.

Registration is now available athttp://www.gsx.com/webinar-coexistence-monitoring.

Who:

This technical webinar is designed to help IT experts understand the components of Domino, Exchange and 3rd party interoperability products in order to properly support the migration.

What:

Learn why coexistence sometimes fails regardless of how many high-availability installations you have.

Learn how to ensure your Coexistence package is up and running at all times, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery for your business lines.

Learn how to manage the most critical time during migration and evaluate performance as the migration advances.

When:

Tuesday, June 1, 2017, 11 a.m. Eastern Time Zone (US & Canada), 5 p.m. Central Europe Time Zone.

Where: Please sign up today at http://www.gsx.com/webinar-coexistence-monitoring.

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is an IBM Business Partner as well as a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com.

