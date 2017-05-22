CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a pioneer in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) technology, announced today a partnership with Teramind, a leading security and data-loss prevention company. Nerdio's ITaaS platform now provides Teramind's award-winning real-time risk exposure and employee monitoring, allowing easy identification of risky user behavior and insider threat detection for both accidental and malicious data loss prevention for business.

According to Gartner 2017 Security Solutions report, by 2018, 90% of organizations will implement at least one form of integrated data loss prevention (DLP), up from 50% in 2016. Recognizing the strong need for DLP, this partnership demonstrates Nerdio's continued commitment to delivering the most advanced and secure IT platform for business.

"The consequences of insider leaks are destructive on multiple fronts. Organizations don't only suffer blows to their bottom line and productivity, but to their reputation as well," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio. "Teramind's solution uniquely focuses on empowering organizations to zero in on individual user actions, implement automated risk detection and prevention, and gain clarity on the predictable chains of events that can lead to data loss."

Teramind DLP is now seamlessly integrated with the Nerdio ITaas platform, which provides cloud-based, cohesive IT environments including virtual servers, virtual desktops (VDI), the complete Microsoft suite, security, and disaster recovery. Nerdio's VDI-powered technology enables organizations to take advantage of automated IT infrastructure for an affordable fixed monthly rate.

"Nerdio represents the ultimate IT solution for organizations that need comprehensive, cloud-based IT infrastructure," said Isaac Kohen, CEO at Teramind. "We're pleased to introduce Teramind's enhanced security capabilities to the ITaaS space on the Nerdio platform, so that organizations with virtual infrastructure can benefit from superior data loss prevention measures."

To learn more, please visit http://www.getnerdio.com

About Nerdio

Nerdio, a pioneer in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), provides complete virtual IT for small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs who serve them. Nerdio's fully-automated cloud platform provides expertise and reliability of comprehensive IT infrastructure at your fingertips -- virtual hardware, software, security and 24/7 tech-nerd-support. Nerdio, a part of Adar, Inc., was founded in 2005.

About Teramind

www.teramind.co.