Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act



Cramo Plc has received on 19 May 2017 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, MassMutual Holding LLC and MM Asset Management Holding LLC of Springfield, Massachusetts, USA, according to which their total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has increased above five (5) percent on 18 May 2017. According to the notification, the reasons for the notification were an acquisition of shares or voting rights and the addition of Barings LLC to the chain of controlled undertakings.



Aggregate position of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, MassMutual Holding LLC and MM Asset Management Holding LLC according to the notification:



% of shares % of shares and Total of both Total number and voting in % of voting rights through shares and rights financial voting instruments rights of issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting 5.17% - 5.17% 44,690,554 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of 5.17% - 5.17% previous notification (if applicable)* --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* According to the latest notification provided to the company on 5 October 2016 the amount of the shares and voting rights has been 4.89%.



Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:



A: Shares and voting rights



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Direct Indirect Direct Indirect shares (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009900476 2,312,666 - 5.17% - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 2,312,666 5.17% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Name % of shares and % of shares and Total of both voting voting rights rights through financial instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Massachusetts Mutual 5.17% - 5.17% Life Insurance Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MassMutual Holdings 5.17% - 5.17% LLC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MM Asset Management 5.17% - 5.17% LLC --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Additional information contained in the notification:



The complete chain of controlled undertakings is the following (the above section contains the entities which are over the 5% threshold): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company MassMutual Holdings LLC MM Asset Management LLC Barings LLC MassMutual Baring Holding LLC MassMutual Holdings (Bermuda) Limited Baring Asset Management Limited Baring Fund Managers Limited Oppenheimer Acquisition OppenheimerFunds, Inc. OFI Global Institutional, Inc. OFI Global Trust Company OppenheimerFunds, Inc., OFI Global Institutional, Inc. and Baring Fund Managers Limited are investment managers that independently exercise their respective voting powers on behalf of the clients and investment funds whose assets they are managing. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045



