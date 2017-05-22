Pandora Media's Days may be NumberedIt's looking like Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) is open to being acquired, as the provider of streaming music has been attracting private equity investments, along with renewed talks of a takeover from Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) .The irony of the takeover discussions is that Pandora Media actually had rejected a bid of around $3.4 billion (or $15.00 per share) from Sirius back in July 2016, when P stock was trading at $12.So, here we are again, with Sirius asking.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...