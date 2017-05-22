Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Business and Contract Law" conference to their offering.

This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully grasp the impact of current legislation and case law. By the end of the course you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.

By attending this seminar, you will:

Gain practical experience of effective contract negotiation

Learn how to create a formal contract

Understand the legal background to common contract terms

Discover how to limit risk and identify the areas of potential claims

Examine ways to skillfully avoid disputes

Who Should Attend:

Contract and commercial managers and engineers

Sales and marketing managers

Project and procurement managers

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36cwv8/business_and

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005621/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Commercial Law