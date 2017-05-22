Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Business and Contract Law" conference to their offering.
This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully grasp the impact of current legislation and case law. By the end of the course you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.
By attending this seminar, you will:
Gain practical experience of effective contract negotiation
Learn how to create a formal contract
Understand the legal background to common contract terms
Discover how to limit risk and identify the areas of potential claims
Examine ways to skillfully avoid disputes
Who Should Attend:
Contract and commercial managers and engineers
Sales and marketing managers
Project and procurement managers
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36cwv8/business_and
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005621/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Commercial Law