Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen succeeds Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, the founder of AudioCure, as CEO

Prof. Rommelspacher will continue as CSO

AudioCure recently secured funding of about 9 million euros from Austrian MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH, German investor High-Tech Gruenderfonds and private investors in a Series A financing round

AudioCure, a German pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of treatments for hearing disorders, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen as CEO.

Dr. Schlingensiepen has been with AudioCure as COO since July 2015. During that time, he has successfully reshaped the company and carved out the recent series A financing round of about 9 million euros. He takes over from Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, who will continue as CSO. "With Reimar's deep commitment to AudioCure, his proven track record and over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry spanning preclinical, clinical and product development, I could not have wished for a better person for the job of CEO," said Prof. Rommelspacher.

Since 2008, Dr. Schlingensiepen has worked as entrepreneur and manager in the fields of biopharmaceutical development, med-tech and diagnostics. He co-founded a number of high-tech companies, where he held several management positions. In addition to his leadership and biopharmaceutical expertise, he brings to AudioCure substantial experience in manufacturing, marketing and finance. It is of great advantage to AudioCure that, as a medical doctor, Dr. Schlingensiepen also conducted a variety of clinical trials in oncology, immunology and neurology.

With AudioCure, Dr. Schlingensiepen's immediate goal is to steer the company's first in class front-runner molecule AC102 through its formal preclinical development. This is a prerequisite for the clinical development, which is planned in patients with auditory disorders including acute hearing loss and acute tinnitus.

"With the proof of principle for AC102 accomplished under the leadership of Prof. Rommelspacher, this is an exciting time in AudioCure's development. We hold a gem in our hands with enormous potential for patients suffering from auditory disorders," said Dr. Schlingensiepen. "In sharing responsibilities, Hans and I can continue on our seamless path to the clinic. I am very much looking forward to leading an AudioCure team that recognizes the unique opportunity we have to help transform the treatment landscape for hearing impairments."

