Queros Capital Partners Plc - Change of Registered Address

22 May 2017

GB00BV9G0J47

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Change of Registered Address

Queros Capital Partners Plc, announces that the Company has changed its registered address to 1-3 High Street, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England, WV6 8QS with immediate effect.

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1 - 3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

England

WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokering

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA