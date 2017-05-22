

Octopus AIM VCT plc ('the Company')



22 May 2017



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 22 May 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 232,278 Ordinary shares at a price of 116.0p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 90,350,274 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7710 8663



