Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on May 22th, 2017 at 14.15 p.m. EET ***
CORRECTION: This release replaces the information published by the Company on May 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. The changed information concerns the transaction site.
***
Apetit Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
-------
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sievi Capital Plc
Position: Closely associated person
Legal person: Yes
-------
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Seppo Laine Position: Member of the Board
-------
Initial notification
Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20170518163119_3
-------
Issuer
Name: APETIT PLC
LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
-------
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2017-05-18
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009003503
Volume: 1,554
Unit Price: 13.25120
-------
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 1,554
Average Price: 13.25120
Apetit plc
For more information, please contact
Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005
Copies to:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.apetitgroup.fi/en
