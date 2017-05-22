Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on May 22th, 2017 at 14.15 p.m. EET ***



CORRECTION: This release replaces the information published by the Company on May 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. The changed information concerns the transaction site.



Apetit Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sievi Capital Plc



Position: Closely associated person



Legal person: Yes



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Seppo Laine Position: Member of the Board



Initial notification



Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20170518163119_3



Issuer



Name: APETIT PLC



LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14



Transaction details



Transaction date: 2017-05-18



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009003503



Volume: 1,554



Unit Price: 13.25120



Aggregated transactions:



Volume: 1,554



Average Price: 13.25120



Apetit plc



