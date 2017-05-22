Company announcement No 25/2017- 22 May 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 326,629 295.45 96,503,700.30 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 May 2017 17,950 299.75 5,380,525.07 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 May 2017 16,652 297.75 4,958,206.27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 May 2017 9,500 296.37 2,815,475.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 May 2017 10,865 294.88 3,203,822.31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 May 2017 1,571 294.34 462,410.18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 383,167 295.76 113,324,139.22 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,924,854 shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



