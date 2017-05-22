Losberger and De Boer Structures Announce Acquisition to Create One of the Leading Global Providers in Temporary Space Solutions

ALKMAAR, the Netherlands, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The shareholders of Losberger Holding GmbH ("Losberger") and De Boer Structures Holding BV ("De Boer") have reached an agreement with respect to the acquisition of De Boer by Losberger. This agreement has the full support of the management of both companies, and is subject to customary regulatory approvals for a transaction of this kind. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2017.

The combination of Losberger and De Boer, which will have a joint turnover of approximately € 330 million and employing c. 1,200 employees, will result in a leading company in the rental and sale of temporary accommodations in the Industrial, Event, and Rapid Deployment Systems (RDS) market segments in Europe, with strong positions in the Middle East, USA, China and South-America.

Highlights

For Losberger the acquisition of De Boer will be a major step in becoming a leading provider in temporary space solutions in the Event market. Losberger will be able to significantly expand its Event rental business, grow in key regions in Europe and the Middle East , and realise cross selling synergies in its Industrial and RDS markets;

and the , and realise cross selling synergies in its Industrial and RDS markets; The combination with Losberger will accelerate De Boer's goal to further strengthen its leading position in the Event business, expand its product portfolio to grow in Industrial and RDS markets and will benefit from the in-house provision of Losberger structures;

The combination will create a strong international company that will benefit from increased scale and complementary skillsets and a broad product portfolio. The offerings of Losberger and De Boer are highly complementary from a customer, geographical as well as products and services perspective;

Combining the core capabilities of Losberger and De Boer will cover the whole value chain, from engineering, procurement and production to sales and project management;

Losberger and De Boer are both recognised brand names and well known in their markets. Therefore, the combination will be named Losberger De Boer Group to fully capitalize on the strengths of both brands. The combination will be led by an experienced management team that is composed of both Losberger and De Boer top management, and;

NPM Capital, shareholder of De Boer, and Gilde Buy Out Partners, shareholder of Losberger, are convinced that the combination will create the basis for further strong and profitable organic as well as external growth.

Berndt Zoepffel, CEO Losberger, says: 'We see De Boer as one of the leading companies in the Event industry with a high quality product portfolio, strong project management capabilities and an attractive long-term growth potential. Both companies have successfully worked together in the past on joint projects and we have experienced their leadership and corporate values to be very similar to Losberger. Combining our companies will make this combination a very professional partner for our customers.'

'De Boer has a strong ambition to grow and expand its current businesses and to enter new regions', says Arnout de Hair, CEO of De Boer. 'In recent years we have strengthened our partnerships with key clients, developed new innovative structures and have shown our capabilities to manage complex projects and logistics. Losberger is the perfect partner for us to realise our ambitions and to enter into new global perspectives together. I am convinced that this transaction is in the best interest of our customers, our employees and our shareholders. As we are welcoming our new shareholder aboard, we close an exciting episode in our history so far in which our current shareholder NPM Capital supported us in a very constructive and entrepreneurial way. We thank them for that.'

Building a global market leader in temporary space solutions

The offerings of Losberger and De Boer are highly complementary: from a customer, geographical as well as products and services perspective.

The more extensive product portfolio, larger customer group and growing global footprint will enable the combination to benefit from its increased scale: ability to execute larger projects, better utilisation of assets, a more balanced distribution of turnover in all seasons and optimised allocation of resources especially in the Benelux, Germany , France and UK;

, and UK; The complementary nature of both product and services offerings will accelerate cross-selling opportunities and cost synergies across all geographies;

The geographic synergies between Losberger and De Boer will contribute to a market leading position in Europe and strong positions in the Middle East , USA , South-America and China ;

and strong positions in the , , and ; Being a structures manufacturer, Losberger will be able to supply De Boer directly with best in class structures. Supplied on this scale will be of great value to De Boer's businesses as it will expand the existing volume of square meters of structures and reduce capital need. The engineering expertise of Losberger will also accelerate the innovation cycle of De Boer;

Losberger and De Boer have many similarities and complementary beliefs and competences that are mutually beneficial. There is a strong cultural fit between both companies. They both value the quality of their solutions and share comparable brand values which are based on reliability, quality and customer focus.

Financial information

The parties have agreed that no financial details about the transaction will be disclosed.

About Losberger

Losberger, founded in 1919, is one of the globally leading providers of highly integrated temporary and semi-permanent space solutions including aluminium and steel halls, room modules and rapid deployment systems as well as turnkey solutions. Losberger has a broadly diversified customer base including corporate customers, event organizers and rental companies, municipalities, government agencies, supranational organizations and NGOs. Losberger, headquartered in Bad Rappenau, Germany, operates 8 production facilities and 14 sales offices globally. Losberger employs over 850 staff worldwide. Find out more about Losberger on our website: http://www.losberger.com

About De Boer Structures

De Boer organizes fully decorated accommodations for large events and temporary office spaces and is one of the leaders in its sector. De Boer delivers turnkey solutions with excellent customer service and is VCA**, ISO 9001-2015 and ISO 14001-2015 certified. Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Alkmaar, De Boer has a strong international presence with offices in various countries in Europe and the Middle East. Approximately 300 people work for De Boer worldwide, with a temporary staff of 150 during the high season. Find out more on De Boer on our website: http://www.deboer.com.

