

Latvia's unemployment rate increased in the three months ended March, though marginally, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The jobless rate edged up to 9.4 percent in the first quarter from 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the corresponding period of 2016, the unemployment rate was 10.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 91,000 in the March quarter from 90,800 in the December quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.0 million.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, climbed to 17.3 percent in the first quarter from 15.8 percent in the fourth quarter.



At the same time, the employment rate dropped slightly from 61.7 percent to 61.6 percent.



