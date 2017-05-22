Stadler Selects Teleste's Passenger Information System for its Trains to AB Transitio in Sweden

TURKU, Finland, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleste Corporation, an international technology group specialised in broadband video and data communication systems and services, has signed an agreement with Stadler, a leading system provider of rail vehicle construction solutions, for deployment of Teleste's Passenger Information System to trains for the Swedish rolling stock supplier AB Transitio. The deployment consists of 33 four-carriage double-decker trains for which Teleste will provide intercommunications, public address system, passenger information (PIS) system, LED displays and TFT displays. The agreement also includes an option for an additional 110 vehicles.

"We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation with Stadler in creating smarter, safer and smoother services for today's public transport passengers. We are confident that our on-board system will enable Stadler to provide their customer and the Swedish public transport users with the excellent travelling experience they are looking for," stated Pekka Vänni, Director of On-board Solutions for Teleste.

Teleste's Passenger Information system will be installed in 33 Dosto trains. When delivered, the trains will run in the area around Lake Mälaren in Sweden, providing passengers with a smooth and comfortable passenger experience and services enabled by Stadler's modern, state-of-the-art vehichles.

The top-quality travelling experience will be supported by Teleste's PIS system, which enables the passengers to enjoy clear and visible passenger information on the high-quality displays from our Mitron display family. The system also takes care of delivering automatic announcements and live messages, creating a smooth and reliable way to reach the passengers during their travel. The secured, flexible and undisturbed intercommunication operations are guaranteed by the Intercommunication subsystem.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 million and the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About Stadler

Stadler has been building trains for 75 years. We maintain great partnerships with our customers.They can count on us for reliability, precision and first-class service because, for us, each project is a personal challenge. More information: http://www.stadlerrail.com.