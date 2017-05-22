Deskera Announces Partnership With Alibaba Cloud

MUMBAI and DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Deskera makes major foray into the markets in the Middle East, Africa, India and China

Deskera, a global leader in cloud technology, today announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to provide a holistic solution to customer requirements in the exponentially expanding Software as a Service (SaaS) segment in the Middle East, Africa, India and China. The collaboration will leverageDeskera'sintegrated business suite consistingof ERP, CRM, HRMS, Project Management and Learning Management software andAlibaba Cloud's industry leading marketplace and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) capabilities.

"We are looking forward to this partnership. The association betweenDeskeraand Alibaba Cloud will leverage state-of-the-art technology and will greatly enhance the value to each of our customers. We must take advantage of the boom in the demand for cloud-based business software," said Shashank Dixit, CEO,Deskera. "Working closely with industry leaders like Alibaba Cloud augurs wellforDeskera'splans to emerge as the biggest global player in the enterprise software market. We are committed to developing innovative products that delivercutting-edgeperformancetoour customers while minimizing the total cost of ownership. Our products will ensure an optimum combination of ease of doing business as well as reliability and access for users," he further added.

The Middle East and Africa market is being considered byDeskerato be a huge untapped market that will provide rapid growth to the company in 2017 and beyond. For India, the company believes that the country will provide a once in a lifetime opportunity with the GST mandate by the Government of India entering into force. According to the rule, enterprises - small and large - have to be GST ready by July 2017.Deskerahas extensive experience in GST rollouts in Singapore and Malaysia and can help Indian enterprises with GST-specific tax compliance. The company can also help multinationals comply with the tax structure in the various countries in which they operate.

About Deskera

Deskerais a global leader in cloud-based solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2008 with the vision of using the cloud to bridge the digital divide between entrepreneurs and big business by creating greater access to the best technology. Our sophisticated, simple-to-use technology provides solutions that help all types of companies manage resources more efficiently across departments, from operations to accounting to sales to HR, on one platform. Deskera is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices around the world, including locations in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The company has a pan India presence with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune.

To find out how cloud solutions can make it easier to run your business, please visithttp://www.deskera.com.

