Industry 4.0 Market Worth 152.31 Billion USD by 2022

MarketsandMarkets, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the market research report "Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (Industrial Robotics, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, 3D Printing, Advanced Human-Machine Interface, Big Data, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 66.67 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 152.31 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.72% between 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 64 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 224 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industry 4.0 Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industry-4-market-102536746.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The increasing adoption of the industrial Internet and increased focus on efficiency and cost of production are the major drivers for the Industry 4.0 market.

Industrial robotics to hold the largest size of the Industry 4.0 market by 2022

Industrial robotics forms an important part of implementing Industry 4.0, as they improve productivity, reduce chances of human errors, and increase the production volume. The industrial robotics market was valued at USD 41.75 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 81.47 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period. Growing demand for vehicles, especially from developing countries, has encouraged automotive manufacturers and OEMs to opt for automation to increase production volume and meet market demand. This has contributed to the high demand for industrial robotics systems from this vertical. In April 2017, Tesla received a huge shipment of robots for its production line at its Fremont factory, Kuka AG (Germany).

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=102536746

Market for industrial equipment vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Industrial equipment manufacturing comprises the production of various kinds of machinery used in defense, construction, or manufacturing applications. Some important processes for manufacturing these devices are stamping, bending, forming, and machining, which required to shape the individual pieces of metals. The market for industrial equipment vertical is expected to be valued at USD 22.79 billion by 2022, growing at the highest CAGR of 18.45% during the forecast period. The implementation of Industry 4.0 in this sector can help manufacturers in analyzing the machine conditions in advance to avoid unplanned downtime and wastage. Machine breakdown and unplanned downtime cause huge loss to industrial equipment manufacturers as they delay the production process. Thus, a need for preventive maintenance solutions is increasing significantly in this vertical. Industry 4.0 solutions offer predictive maintenance capabilities, which help this industry to save up to 50% on their maintenance cost.

Asia Pacific to hold the major share of the Industry 4.0 market between 2017 and 2022

Asia Pacific, comprising India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, holds the largest share of the Industry 4.0 market. The APAC market for Industry 4.0 is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The major contributors to the Asia Pacific market are Japan and China. China has a huge potential in terms of Industry 4.0 applications and is also the fastest-growing market in Asia Pacific. Higher adoption of robotics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is the major factor for larger shares in the Industry 4.0 market. The low cost of production enabling various manufacturers to set up manufacturing facilities is the key driver for the robotics market in APAC.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=102536746

The major players in the Industry 4.0 market are General Electric Company (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), Cognex Corporation (US), Basler AG (Germany), and Denso Group (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology (Sensors, RFID, Industrial Robotics, DCS, Condition Monitoring, Smart Meters, AHS, Camera System, Networking Technologies), Software (PLM Systems, MES, SCADA), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-internet-of-things-market-129733727.html

Industrial Communication Market by Offering (Component, Software, and Services), Communication Protocol (Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, and Wireless), End-Use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-communication-market-146536397.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets