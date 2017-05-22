Over 58% of voters approved the country's new energy policy, which envisages the progressive phasing out of all the nuclear power plants, and the further development of renewables, especially hydropower and solar.

In the referendum held on Sunday, around 58.2% of voters approved the Energiestrategie 2050, Switzerland's new energy strategy that aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and power imports, and to push for more renewable energy.

The new strategy also envisages that no more permits for new nuclear power plants will be released, with the existing plants expected to remain operational as long as they will be safe, said the Swiss president Doris Leuthard.

The levy financing renewable energy development will be raised from CHF 0.015 ($0.010)/kWh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...