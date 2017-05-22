

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading in U.S. Future market suggest that Wall Street might open mostly higher, though the market finds it difficult to set a direction. The National Activity Index of Chicago Fed and a slew of Fed speeches are watched closely today. President Trump's foreign tour and his joint statements as well as advances in crude oil prices are expected to influence trading. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are mixed.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 3 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 3 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The Dow advanced 141.82 points or 0.7 percent to 20,804.84, the Nasdaq rose 28.57 points or 0.5 percent to 6,083.70 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.01 points or 0.7 percent to 2,381.73.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.10, compared to 0.08 last month.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will deliver welcoming remarks at the Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute Conference in Minneapolis at 10.00 am ET. He will participate in the media Q&A at 6.45 pm ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will discuss 'the Link Between Physical and Economic Wellbeing' at the Jefferson College of Health Professions and Jefferson College of Pharmacy Commencement Ceremony in Philadelphia at 10.00 am ET.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will deliver the dinner keynote speech at the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute Conference in Minneapolis 7.00 pm ET. Governor Lael Brainard will also speak about 'The Roles of Opportunity and Inclusion in Strengthening the U.S. Economy' at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis conference on Opportunity and Inclusive Growth in Minneapolis, with audience Q&A at 7.30 pm ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at the Symposium on OTC Derivatives - 58th Shanghai Clearing House Forum on Policy and Practice-Default Management, a private event event closed to the media at 9.10 pm ET. Remarks are to be posted at the ChicagoFed.org website, in Shanghai China.



In the corporate segment, Ford Motor Co. (F) is reportedly replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, amid tension among top executives, dissatisfaction with the stock price and a drive to clarify the company's strategy. Hackett has been heading Ford's autonomous vehicle subsidiary.



French building materials company Saint-Gobain said it has signed a share purchase agreement to buy Biolink, a German manufacturer of specialty adhesive tapes. The company did not announce the financial details of the deal.



Boeing Co.(BA) said that it signed several defense and commercial agreements with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia agreed to purchase Chinook helicopters and associated support services as well as guided weapon systems. Saudi also plans to order P-8 maritime, patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, which are based on the Boeing 737 commercial airplane.



Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd announced around 600 job cuts in its head office, reportedly its biggest headcount reduction in almost twenty years. Cathay Pacific will cut around 25 percent of management roles and 18 percent of non-managerial positions at its headquarters. The job cuts are the first step in a three-year reorganization plan announced earlier by the carrier.



Asian stock markets rose broadly on Monday. Chinese shares fell as worries over slowing economic growth and tighter regulations continued to haunt investors. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 14.96 points or 0.48 percent to 3,075.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 227.97 points or 0.91 percent at 25,402.84.



Japan's Nikkei index rose 87.52 points or 0.45 percent to 19,678.28 in thin trading after official data showed the country's exports expanded for a fifth consecutive month in April, aided by higher shipments of semiconductors and steel. The broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent higher at 1,567.65. Australian shares rebounded from two straight days of losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 43.80 points or 0.76 percent to 5,771.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 42.30 points or 0.73 percent higher at 5,811.20.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 3.39 points or 0.06 percent, while DAX of Germany is falling 47.16 points or 0.37 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 23.91 points or 0.32 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 15.90 points or 0.18 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 0.33 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX