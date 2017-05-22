Global Aerogels Technologies, Markets and Players Report 2017 with 10 Year Projections to 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aerogels 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets and Players" report to their offering.

The market at present at just over $260 million and anticipates it to marginally exceed $1 billion by 2027 for the aerogel manufacturers.



This report provides the most comprehensive and authoritative view of the global aerogel market, giving a detailed ten-year market forecasts segmented by application and both material type and form, including full company profiles based on the author's interview-based primary research.



There has been seemingly no limit to the hype and over-inflated proposed market infiltration surrounding the properties and proposed applications for this class of material. To date, the high price-tag has meant that the unique properties aerogels possess have only been valued by a few industries. The market leaders, Aspen Aerogel, have lost over $280 million across the past decade, which alongside others has in part enabled this market to finally come of age and allow for a more diverse profitable market to be on the cusp of emerging.

This report details the current status of all the different types and form of pure and composite aerogel products. The most prevalent of which is silica aerogel with the key property being very high thermal insulation (? = 15-25 mW/m.K), the commercial applications to date centre almost exclusively around silica composite panels and blankets for their use in thermal management. However, given the abundance and cost of traditional insulators manufacturers have been unable to justify the high price on the superior insulating properties alone. Instead they have looked to the added value of the properties these materials possess be it fire retardancy, low density, hydrophobicity, strength or electrical/acoustic insulation.

The report probes key drivers for aerogel products, with insights extending from the innovative multi-functional properties they offer through to legislative incentives concerning restrictions in energy consumption particularly within the building and transportation sector. Pricing forecasts are provided for all different types and are predicted to undergo significant shifts as increased capacities and emerging manufacturing processes are anticipated.

Finally, the report looks further into the future, describing the cutting-edge applications and manufacturing techniques. Many applications are reaching a peak of expectation, whereas some have only recently seen the initial trigger that could spawn a future direction for the market. The research also extensively compares and discusses batch and continuous manufacturing processes for both supercritical and ambient pressure drying techniques. This is with consideration to both established methods as well as emerging spin-out companies and relevant university research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. What is an Aerogel?

1.2. Aerogel tree by type

1.3. Silica Aerogel Properties

1.4. Different forms of Aerogels

1.5. Hype Curve of aerogel by application

1.6. Market forecast by industry sector

1.7. Market Forecast for Silica granule and powder manufacturers

1.8. Market Forecast of Polymer Aerogels by Application

2. INTRODUCTION TO AEROGELS

2.1. What is an Aerogel?

2.2. How are aerogels made?

2.3. A brief history of Aerogels

2.4. Supercritical Drying Process

2.5. Ambient Pressure Drying Process

2.6. A comparison of aerogel manufacturing processes

2.7. Silica Aerogel Properties

2.8. Different forms of Aerogels

2.9. Silica Aerogel Properties by Pure Form

2.10. Silica Aerogel Properties

2.11. Silica Aerogel Precursors

2.12. Natural Sources of Aerogel

2.13. Aerogel tree by type

3. MARKET OVERVIEW AND FORECAST

3.1. Aerogel Manufacturers by Type and Maturity

3.2. Development of supercritical aerogel manufacturing processes

3.3. Hype Curve of aerogel by application

3.4. Patents and Publication trends

3.5. Aerogel Google Trends

3.6. Aerogel Products by Form and Maturity

3.7. Market forecast information and overview

3.8. Market forecast by industry sector

3.9. Market forecast by aerogel type

3.10. Revenue of Aerogel Manufacturers

3.11. ecommerce sites for aerogels

4. SILICA AEROGEL PRODUCTS

4.1. Silica Composite Aerogels - Matrix Reinforced. Aspen Aerogel products

4.2. Silica Composite Aerogels - Matrix Reinforced. Aspen Aerogel manufacturing

4.3. Silica Composite Aerogels - Matrix Reinforced. Aspen Aerogel industry overview

4.4. Aspen Aerogel Financial Overview

4.5. Silica Composite Aerogels - Matrix Reinforced

4.6. Silica Composite Aerogels - Composites formed from powders and granules

4.7. Silica Composite Aerogels - Armacell and JIOS Aerogel

4.8. Silica Composite Aerogels - Composites formed from powders and granules

4.9. Silica Composite Aerogels - University Research

4.10. Silica Composite Aerogels - Huntsman Case Study

4.11. Powder Aerogel SWOT analysis

4.12. Granule Aerogel SWOT analysis

4.13. Silica Aerogel in end-user liquid products

4.14. Silica Aerogel powder manufacturing processes

4.15. Continuous Ambient Pressure Drying Process - University Research

4.16. Ambient Pressure Drying Processes - University Research

4.17. Rapid Supercritical Extraction - University Research

4.18. Alternative Monolithic Aerogel Manufacturing Processes - University Research

4.19. Cost progression for Powder and Granule Silica Aerogels

4.20. Market Forecast for Silica granule and powder manufacturers

5. ORGANIC AEROGEL PRODUCTS

5.1. Polymer Aerogels - Blueshift International Materials

5.2. Polymer Aerogels - Aerogel Technologies

5.3. Polymer Aerogels - Aerogel Technologies

5.4. Polymer Aerogels - BASF

5.5. Market Forecast of Polymer Aerogels by Application

5.6. Carbon Aerogel

5.7. Graphene and Graphite Aerogel

6. LEGISLATIVE POLICY AND FUNDING INCENTIVES

7. APPLICATIONS OF AEROGELS

7.1. Oil and Gas - Refineries

7.2. Oil and Gas - Pipelines

7.3. Oil and Gas - Pipelines

7.4. Industrial Insulation

7.5. Building and Construction - Overview

7.6. Building and Construction - Panels and Blankets

7.7. Building and Construction - Coatings and Paints

7.8. Window insulation

7.9. Window insulation

7.10. District Energy

7.11. Aerospace and Automotive - Silica

7.12. Aerospace and Automotive - Polymer

7.13. Apparel and Footwear

7.14. Packaging

7.15. Beauty and Cosmetics

7.16. Environmental Impact Solutions - Air and Liquid Filtration

7.17. Environmental Impact Solutions - Oil-Spill Remediation and Desalination

7.18. Environmental Impact Solutions - Transportation

7.19. Medical

7.20. Sports Equipment

7.21. Food and Drink

7.22. Energy and Catalysis

7.23. Electronics - Thermal Insulation

7.24. Electronics - Thermal Dissipation

7.25. Fundamental Research Purposes

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Aerogel Technologies

8.2. Aerogel UK

8.3. Aspen Aerogel

8.4. BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

8.5. Blueshift International Materials

8.6. Cabot Corporation

8.7. Empa

8.8. Enersens

8.9. Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

8.10. Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co

8.11. JIOS

8.12. Keey Aerogel

8.13. Nano High Tech

8.14. Svenska Aerogel

8.15. Tiem factory Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7jtknj/aerogels

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716