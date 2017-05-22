AUSTIN, TX and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Advanced Discovery, a global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, today announced the company has acquired Altep, Inc., a leader and innovator in eDiscovery, compliance and cybersecurity. The acquisition further expands Advanced Discovery's offerings and the expertise it provides global clients.

For over 23 years, Altep has assisted Fortune 100 corporations and Am Law 100 firms with complex, data-driven eDiscovery initiatives. Additionally, Altep specializes in data incident investigation and response and has an innovative technology for predictive risk assessment: Riskcovery®. Using sophisticated conceptual analytics, Riskcovery can alert corporate governance to the possibility of compliance, ethics and procedural issues.

"Our companies have a shared history of developing our people as expert advisors and investing in technology for client innovation," says Roger Miller, president and CEO of Altep. "Advanced Discovery values our expertise, understands the importance of our strong, long-term client relationships and is committed to building on our unified mission to help clients find what matters, when it matters."

"The convergence of eDiscovery and GRC is accelerating," states Jim Burke, CEO of Advanced Discovery. "Altep increases our core business scale and advances our ability to help manage clients' broader compliance risks. That's what our clients require, and that's why we continue to invest in our people and push our technology to identify and mitigate risk."

Kenyon Group, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Altep, Inc.

About Altep

Altep, Inc. is a Relativity Best in Service - Orange Level hosting provider, with Relativity Certified Masters, Experts, Administrators, Analytics Specialists, Reviewer Specialists, Assisted Review Specialists, Infrastructure Specialists, and Sales Professionals on staff. The firm assists Fortune 100 and Am Law 100 clients with data forensics, discovery management and compliance risk assessment and offers both preemptive and reactive cybersecurity services. E-Discovery services include early data assessment, ESI and traditional paper processing and secure hosting.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002 to find what matters, when it matters. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet and Legal Placements Inc., offer expert advisory consulting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosting and processing, managed document review, legal placement solutions and more, supported by patent-pending applications and numerous state-of-the-art and secure facilities around the world. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides proprietary and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

