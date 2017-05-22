WEST LAFAYETTE, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 --Swift Fuels, LLC, a global leader in the development of high-performance unleaded aviation gasoline, applauds Lycoming Engines, a Division of Avco Corporation, for their April announcement reflecting Extended Maintenance Intervals for spark-ignited engines operating on Unleaded Fuels.

In its Service Letter 270 ("SL L270"), Lycoming specifies the extension of routine oil change intervals from every 50 hours to every 100 hours for engines using unleaded fuel, subject to further details and procedures that are outlined in the notice. This notice helps explain why aircraft operating regularly with Lycoming engines in routine flight service using Swift Fuels' UL94 unleaded avgas will require less frequent oil changes, which will help lower operating costs. Additionally, SL L270 outlines the proven advantages that continued operation on unleaded avgas can offer, such as the decreased risk of lead fouling of spark plugs, and eliminating engine oil contamination from lead -- thereby reducing long-term wear-and-tear on the engine.

To review a current listing of the Lycoming engines that use UL94 avgas, see Lycoming's latest Service Instruction SI-1070V. UL94 complies with avgas specification ASTM D7547 and is FAA approved for up to 65% of the US piston engine fleet. Swift Fuels is the sole producer of UL94 in the United States.

Swift Fuels CEO Chris D'Acosta had this to say, "We applaud Lycoming in their continued efforts to remove the barriers for pilots to benefit from using Unleaded avgas. Engine maintenance on short intervals is costly and restricts aircraft use, so we're happy to have the benefits of unleaded avgas recognized by a highly-accredited source such as Lycoming. This is a further indication that pilots can count on OEM's to continue making great strides in the continued nationwide transition away from leaded aviation fuels," D'Acosta said.

