Tomorrow, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) Senior Vice President of Research and Development Teri Heiland, Ph.D., will present on DNA vaccines as applied to oncology, with focus on the investigational LAMP-Vax™ platform technology at the Skin Vaccination Summit 2017. LAMP technology works with the body's natural biochemistry and has the potential to complement other immuno-modulatory therapies. The Skin Vaccination Summit is an international forum for academic and industry researchers and will focus on the current developments and the future of technology trends being applied in the skin mediated vaccination field.

Who: Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. Senior Vice President of Research and Development Teri Heiland, Ph.D.

What: Polyfunctional Type 1 T cells induced by NanoPass intradermal delivery of LAMP-based vaccines: A potential for nucleic acid based cancer vaccines

When: Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 at 17:00 CEST

Where: Leiden University Medical Centre, Leiden, the Netherlands

About LAMP-Vax

ITI's investigational LAMP-Vax platform is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this way, ITI's vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the body's natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put LAMP-Vax technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. LAMP is currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of LAMP in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for LAMP-Vax therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies and animal health. On the heels of two landmark deals in 2015, including an exclusive worldwide license with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax for use in the prevention and treatment of allergic diseases which resulted in over $350M in licensing revenue that year, the company has now focused on the application of LAMP technology in oncology. For information about ITI and LAMP Technology, visit www.immunomix.com.

